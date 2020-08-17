Lost hiker reportedly survived 14 days in New Mexico woods

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a hiker has survived after being stranded in a forest near Santa Fe for 14 days. KRQE-TV reports the lost hiker was rescued Sunday after he called out to another hiker on the Windsor Trail. Santa Fe firefighters arrived within the hour armed with the exact GPS location of the hiker on Saturday but he wasn’t located until the next day. Santa Fe Fire Department Captain Nathan Garcia says the lost hiker is in his 50s and suffers from chronic back pain and hurt it again while out hiking. His name was not released.