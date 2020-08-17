Indigenous protesters in Brazil demand COVID-19 protection

NOVO PROGRESSO, Brazil (AP) — Dozens of Indigenous people have blocked a major highway in Brazil’s Amazon to pressure the government for help in protecting them from COVID-19. The Kayapo Mekragnotire people blame authorities for the deaths of four of their elders and infections of dozens more on their land in southern Para state, near the city of Novo Progresso. Leaders say people from outside their territory spread the new coronavirus among them because there were no restrictions on entry to their land. About 400 Kayapos Mekragnotire people live in 15 separate groups in the region.