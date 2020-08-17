How Sanders is helping keep the progressive movement strong

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — When Bernie Sanders takes the Democratic National Convention’s virtual stage, it will almost certainly be his last hurrah in presidential politics. In many ways, though, Sanders is at the height of his power. Sanders’ signature ideas on single-payer health care, tuition-free college and remaking the economy to combat climate change — dismissed as radical when he first began running for president in 2015 — are now part of the mainstream Democratic debate. And, in a series of congressional races around the country, challengers from the left have unseated old-guard Democratic incumbents. The progressive movement is not a driving force in Democratic politics, but it nonetheless remains on the rise.