French nursing home sees 9 deaths in 1 week as virus returns

PARIS (AP) — Nine people with the virus died over the past week in a single nursing home in eastern France, and other French care homes are shutting their doors amid a new rise in virus infections. The nursing home in the town of Pulnoy said 34 of its 135 residents and staff tested positive after the first case was found Aug. 3. By Sunday, nine residents with the virus had died. The home had not recorded a single virus case in the first wave of the pandemic, which killed more than 10,000 people in French nursing homes.