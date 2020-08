STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- A former captain with the Stockton Fire Department made his initial appearance Monday in Portage County court.

Dean Voelker is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year old girl in a time period that spanned several months.

He faces two felony charges.

Voelker is out on a two $2,000 bond, he's due back in court next month.