Florida bomb suspect found dead in his jail cell

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man arrested after police discovered more than two dozen pipe bombs near his home has been found dead in his jail cell with a torn sheet wrapped around his neck. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Monday that Gregory Haasze was found unconscious Saturday night and could not be revived. He was arrested Wednesday night after an explosion on a street near his apartment led to the discovery of more devices. He told investigators he had been making bombs for years, using them for celebrations and to blow up tree stumps. He told investigators he never meant to hurt anyone.