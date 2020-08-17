Ex-Spanish king confirmed to be in UAE amid financial probe

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s royal household says former monarch Juan Carlos is in the United Arab Emirates, resolving a mystery over his whereabouts that has swirled in Spain since he announced he was leaving the country amid a growing financial scandal. In a letter published on the royal family’s website on Aug. 3, Juan Carlos told his son King Felipe VI he was moving outside Spain due to the “public repercussions of certain episodes of my past private life.” Juan Carlos, 82, is the target of official investigations in Spain and Switzerland, into possible financial wrongdoing.