Democrats claim ‘big tent’ for first convention in pandemic

NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Biden and the Democrats are highlighting the party’s inclusive “big tent” Monday night as their 2020 National Convention gets underway. Ohio’s former Gov. John Kasich, a Republican presidential contender four years ago, is joining Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, in calling for voters across the political spectrum to unite against President Donald Trump. They’re demonstrating the breadth of Biden’s coalition. Former first lady Michelle Obama is giving the keynote address for the first national political convention of the coronavirus era. Most of the speeches will be prerecorded.