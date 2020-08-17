Crowd protests outside US Postmaster’s North Carolina home

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — More than 100 demonstrators descended on the North Carolina neighborhood of the U.S. Postmaster General to protest recent changes to the Postal Service that have created fears for mail-in voting ahead of the November presidential election. News outlets report that protesters gathered for about two hours Sunday along the streets below Louis DeJoy’s Greensboro mansion. DeJoy, a Republican fundraiser and major political donor, has sparked outcry over postal delays, new prices and cutbacks as millions prepare to vote by mail to avoid polling places during the coronavirus pandemic. It’s unclear whether DeJoy was at the home during the demonstration.