Court goes where ‘no court has gone before’ for ‘Star Trek’

NEW YORK (AP) — An appeals court went a little out of this world to rule that an offshoot of the “Star Trek” franchise did not infringe the copyrights of a developer’s videogame concept. Judge Denny Chin with the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals used some legal literary license in writing a Monday decision in favor of CBS Broadcasting Inc. He said the copyright claim brought by Anas Osama Ibrahim Abdin forced the three-judge 2nd Circuit panel to go where “no court has gone before” to reach a decision. Chin said the panel decided Abdin failed to show there was substantial similarity between his videogame concept and the television series: “Star Trek: Discovery.”