Area billboard thanks essential workers

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW)-- A billboard in Lincoln County is thanking essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It thanks essential workers from firefighters and police officers to delivery drivers and essential workers. It also mixes in phrases that describe the workers such as dedicated, commitment, and spirit.

The sign is located behind the Merrill Fire Department

"Obviously the pandemic has been hard and takes its toll on everyone right now but to know you're appreciated I think makes the guys working here feel pretty good that they show up to work and they're making a difference," said Merrill Fire Chief Josh Klug.

The billboard was put up by Holy Cross Sisters and Associates.