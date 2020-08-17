Amid outcry, postmaster general to testify before House

WASHINGTON (AP) --Facing a public backlash over mail delays and other problems, the Trump administration is scrambling to respond.

House lawmakers prepared an emergency vote to halt mail changes that Democrats warned could imperil the November election.

Several individuals, including candidates for public office, are are suing President Donald Trump and the new postmaster general of the U.S. Postal Service in New York. The lawsuit was filed Monday in Manhattan federal court.

The lawsuit alleges that Trump and his newly appointed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy are trying to ensure the postal service cannot reliably deliver election mail. The lawsuit seeks a court order to force adequate funding of the postal service prior to November's election.

The Postal Service said it has stopped removing mailboxes and mail-sorting machines amid an outcry from lawmakers, and President Donald Trump denied he was slowing service.

Democrats and some Republicans say actions by DeJoy have endangered millions of Americans who rely on the Postal Service to obtain prescription drugs and other needs, including an expected surge in mail-in voting this fall.

DeJoy will testify before Congress next week.

By LISA MASCARO and MATTHEW DALY

Associated Press