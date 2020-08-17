After UAE-Israel deal, Kushner slams Palestinian leaders

JERUSALEM (AP) — Top White House advisor Jared Kushner says that the Palestinian leadership’s credibility has fallen to an “all time low” and that the Trump administration wouldn’t “chase” the Palestinians over a peace deal if they continued to reject their every overture. Speaking Monday to reporters from the Middle East, Kushner said there was rising frustration in the region over what he said was the Palestinians’ obstruction of their people’s advancement. Kushner spoke days after the U.S. announced a deal to normalize ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. The UAE shattered a longstanding Arab consensus that official rapprochement with Israel should come only after concessions were made to the Palestinians.