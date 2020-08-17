Advocates plan birthday gift for the 19th Amendment: The ERA

One hundred years ago this week, American women gained the guaranteed right to vote, with ratification of the 19th Amendment. But to suffragist Alice Paul, the vote wasn’t enough. She equipped herself with a law degree and got to work writing another constitutional amendment — one that would guarantee women equal rights under the law. She introduced that amendment — now known as the Equal Rights Amendment — in Congress in 1923. Nearly a century later, feminist advocates are counting on a cultural shift — and, they hope, a Democratic victory in November — to finally get the ERA across the finish line.