Activists: Police killings of Latinos lack attention

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Latino activists are joining the multiracial Black Lives Matter protests while trying to draw attention to their history of deadly police encounters. Advocates and families of those killed by police say they aren’t trying to pull the focus away from Black lives, but want to illustrate their own pain and suffering from systemic racism. Activists say cases from Phoenix to Springfield, Massachusetts, points to patterns of violent interactions by police against Latinos similar to those that Black residents face. Antonio Valenzuela, a 40-year-old Hispanic man, was choked to death by a Hispanic La Cruces, New Mexico, police officer in February just like George Floyd.