A peek ahead to late August – early September

Perhaps you want to get an early fix on what the weather patterns might look like to finish up summer and head into the Labor Day weekend? According to the Climate Prediction Center, the overall trends may favor warmer and drier than normal conditions in much of the nation, including Wisconsin at that time. Check out their 3 to 4 week outlook below. It covers the period from August 29th to September 11th.

They are projecting about a 60% chance of being warmer than normal in Wisconsin.

Below you can see the precipitation trends.

Wisconsin has about a 55% chance of experiencing below normal rainfall from August 29th to September 11th. They are highlighting the southeast United States as perhaps being wetter than normal. Of course we are entering peak hurricane season in September. So possibly they are expecting some tropical activity to bring heavy rain into that part of the country.

Stay tuned for updates over the next week or two, and enjoy what remains of summer 2020!