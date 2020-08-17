2 released from Texas home amid standoff after officers shot

CEDAR PARK, Texas (AP) — Police say a man at the center of a hostage situation near Austin, Texas, involving his family after three police officers were shot released his brother, sister and family pet but remained inside the home with his mother. Cedar Park interim police chief Mike Harmon says police have been in negotiations with the man for more than 16 hours since the officers were wounded Sunday afternoon. Harmon says two of the officers have been treated and released from the hospital, and the third was undergoing surgery Monday morning. Harmon says the negotiations were “delicate” but that they were hopeful the man would surrender peacefully.