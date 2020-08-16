Telephone service begins between UAE and Israel as ties open

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Telephone service between the United Arab Emirates and Israel has begun as the two countries opened diplomatic ties. Associated Press journalists in Jerusalem and Dubai were able to call each other from both landline and cellular phones on Sunday. Officials in Israel and the UAE later acknowledged the lines had begun working. Israel and the United Arab Emirates announced Thursday they are establishing full diplomatic relations in a U.S.-brokered deal that required Israel to halt its contentious plan to annex occupied West Bank land sought by the Palestinians. The connection of phone service represents the first concrete sign of the deal between the Emiratis and Israelis.