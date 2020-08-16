Taller cubicles, one-way aisles: Office workers must adjust

NEW YORK (AP) — Around the U.S., office workers sent home when the coronavirus took hold in March are returning to the world of cubicles and conference rooms. But they face certain adjustments such as masks, staggered shifts, spaced-apart desks, daily questions about their health, closed break rooms and sanitizer everywhere. Bergmeyer is a design firm in Boston. The company has erected higher cubicles, told employees to wear masks when not at their desks and set up one-way aisles in the office that force people to walk the long way around to get to the kitchen or the bathroom.