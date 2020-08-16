Sunset Hollow Ranch introduces goat yoga

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- Sunset Hollow Ranch recently found a way to make their outdoor yoga classes extra special, letting their goats join in.

Goat yoga has been a unique fitness trend for the last few years. It allows participants to experience the therapeutic benefits of both yoga, and interacting with animals, at the same time.

The ranch hosted its first-ever goat yoga event on Sunday. Owner Melissa Hoffman says, "we thought it would be a really nice thing to bring to the community this time, especially with everything with COVID, it gives everyone an opportunity to be outside."

Now with goat yoga taking place every other Sunday, she hopes it helps people in the community escape for a little, relax, get back in touch with nature, and maybe make a few furry friends in the process.

