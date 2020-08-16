Somalia forces end rebel siege of Mogadishu hotel; 15 killed

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somalia’s security forces on Sunday ended a nearly five-hour siege by Islamic extremists at a beachside hotel in Somalia’s capital. Col. Ahmed Aden, a police officer, said at least 15 people were killed when the attackers invaded the Elite Hotel, a new establishment popular with Mogadishu’s young people. Ismail Mukhtar, spokesman of Somalia’s information ministry told The Associated Press, that security forces later killed all four attackers and rescued dozens of people who were trapped inside the hotel. The attack started in the afternoon with a powerful car bomb blast which blew off the security gates to the hotel. Then gunmen ran inside and took hostages, mostly young men and women who were dining there.