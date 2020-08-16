Pleasant weather to start the work week

A few showers tracked through western into southern parts of the area early this morning. Additional scattered showers and thunderstorms moved through northern into east-central Wisconsin during the afternoon as a cold front approached. Otherwise, the weather today has been pleasant, with slightly higher humidity. Mid afternoon temperature readings ranged from the low to mid 70s north of Wausau, to the mid 70s to low 80s south.

Any lingering showers and storms north and east will diminish this evening, but a few showers will be possible tonight in the central and southern parts of the area as the cold front pushes through. Patchy fog will also be possible.

Cooler and less humid conditions will be with us to start the work week. There will be a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms Tuesday evening and Wednesday as another cold front approaches and slides through.

A low pressure system tracking through the northern Plains Thursday will bring more humidity and the chance of a shower or storm. The system should move through Friday and Friday night with more showers and storms possible. A few showers could linger early Saturday, but the rest of the weekend looks to be pleasant.

Have a good night and a magnificent Monday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. August 16, 2020

Historical Weather Events - WeatherForYou.com