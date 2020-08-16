National USPS changes making local impact

MONROE (WKOW) -- The federal watchdog of the US Postal Service is looking into why there have been delays in mail delivery that could impact the November election.

Several Democrats, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, sent a letter requesting the review.

With the changes happening nationwide the post office has warned states, including Wisconsin, that mail-in ballots for November could be delayed.

Post office supporters gathered in Monroe Saturday to get signatures for a petition in support of rural post offices and the resignation of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

Among them was Keith Steffen a former letter carrier of 24 years and current union leader with NALC 507.

"It seems to be a deliberate attempt to erode confidence in the postal service," Steffen said.

That is in reference to major changes over the past few weeks to the way the post office runs.

"The Postmaster General seems to have done away with delivery standards," he said.

He says in our area there has been a marked delay in mail delivery due to the elimination of overtime and possible hang-ups upstream at the mail processing center in Milwaukee.

"Virtually all the mail in southern Wisconsin goes through Milwaukee for mail processing and if mail is delayed at that location, then that means mail for all of southern Wisconsin gets delayed," Steffen said.

A Milwaukee union leader said over the phone that 3 mail sorting machines have already been removed from the facility and 4 more are on their way out.

Steffen says that in his decades working at the post office, he's never once thought he would have to defend the services they provide and he says if you want to support your post office the best way to do that is keeping using its services.

And for people concerned about their mail in ballots, his advice is to do everything early.

"As soon as you get your ballot, fill it out, mail it and if you can't mail it until the last couple of weeks, find a place to drop it off at your local clerk or city clerk," Steffen said.