Mercedes Barcha, widow of Gabriel García Márquez, dies at 87

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mercedes Barcha, who was credited by late husband and Nobel laureate Gabriel García Márquez with making it possible for him to write his masterpiece “One Hundred Years of Solitude,” has died at the age of 87. Barcha, who married García Márquez in 1958 and managed the couple’s finances through some hard times while the author wrote, died on Saturday in Mexico City, according to Mexico’s Culture Ministry. The Colombian couple had moved to Mexico in 1961; García Márquez died in 2014. Barcha was praised by Colombian President Iván Duque, Mexican authorities and others for her role as a muse and lifelong companion to Garcia Marquez.