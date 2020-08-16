Cudahy apartment fire kills 1, displaces 50 residents

CUDAHY, Wis. (AP) — An apartment fire in Cudahy has killed one person and displaced about 50 residents. The fire broke out just after 7 a.m. at the Lake Shore Tower Apartments. Cudahy Fire Chief Daniel Mayer says firefighters arrived to find heavy black smoke pouring out of an upper floor apartment. Many residents had already evacuated, but Mayer says firefighters found many residents struggling to get out through the smoke. Firefighters tracked the fire to an apartment on the 10th floor. A 56-year-old woman was found dead. Several residents were taken to the hospital, and one firefighter from Oak Creek was transported for heat exhaustion. The Wisconsin State Fire Marshal was called in to investigate.