Josephine weakens, Kyle no longer a tropical storm

MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters say Josephine has weakened to a tropical depression and the system named Kyle became a post-tropical cyclone. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Josephine’s maximum sustained winds decreased Sunday morning to 35 mph. Both systems are expected to dissipate Monday. Kyle is far off the East Coast of the continental U.S. and Josephine is about 155 miles northeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico. No coastal watches or warnings are in effect.