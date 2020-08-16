Israel shuts Gaza fishing zone after overnight fighting

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has closed the Gaza Strip’s offshore fishing zone following a night of cross-border fighting with Palestinian militants, the most intense escalation of hostilities in recent months. Sunday’s move comes after Palestinian militants in Gaza fired two rockets into southern Israel following Israeli airstrikes that targeted sites belonging to the territory’s militant Hamas rulers. The military said the Iron Dome aerial defense system intercepted the two rockets that militants in Gaza launched at southern Israel. But police said rocket fallout caused damage to a house in the town of Sderot, and paramedics treated a 58-year-old man for minor wounds from exploding glass.