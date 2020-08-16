Flooding and heavy rainfall leave over 60 dead in Sudan

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese authorities say flash floods are ravaging swaths of the country since late July. The Interior Ministry said Sunday that at least 60 people have died, and more than 30,000 homes have been damaged or destroyed. The U.N. humanitarian agency says all but one of Sudan’s 18 provinces have been affected. The floods have also damaged at least 14 schools, while 1,600 water sources have been contaminated or are now non-functional. Footage circulating online shows floodwaters cutting off roads and sweeping away houses and people’s belongings in different parts of the northeastern African country.