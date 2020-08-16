Fatal rollover crash in Saratoga

(WAOW) -- One person died after being ejected from their car on STH 73 in the town of Saratoga, according to the Wood County Sheriff's Department.

Wood County Dispatch received a call before 9 a.m., that a vehicle rolled over near the intersection of STH 73 and Branding Iron CT.

After assessing the scene, authorities reported a driver was ejected from their vehicle and prounced deceased at the scene.

The driver's name is being withheld until after family is notified.