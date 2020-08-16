Antigo City Park hosts socially distanced concert

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) -- Folks gathered in Antigo Sunday afternoon for a socially distanced concert at the city park.

This park and many others throughout central Wisconsin normally see live music every week during the summer, but this year that hasn't been possible.

"We played once this summer, this will be the second time, and everything else we have is cancelled, so it brings us a lot of joy to be able to play music again," says the front man for the band Hip Pocket, Joe Fittante. He added that the band is used to playing almost forty times throughout the season.

Hip Pocket put this concert on to provide people with the live music they have been lacking and a chance to enjoy the summer weather.

Additionally, the event was in honor of two key members of the Antigo community who passed away this year, Gary Hartl and Fred Berner.

