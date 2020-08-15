 Skip to Content

Female member of Afghan peace team survives attack by gunmen

8:56 am National news from the Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say that a female member of Afghanistan’s peace negotiating team has been lightly wounded in an assassination attempt. A spokesman for the Iterior Ministry said Saturday that women’s rights activist and former parliamentarian Fawzia Koofi was attacked by gunmen near the capital Kabul. Koofi is part of a 21 member team charged with representing the Afghan government in upcoming peace talks with the Taliban, following a U.S. deal with the militants struck in February. The head of the Afghan peace delegation said Koofi survived the assault and was in good health. The Taliban denied involvement.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content