Female member of Afghan peace team survives attack by gunmen

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say that a female member of Afghanistan’s peace negotiating team has been lightly wounded in an assassination attempt. A spokesman for the Iterior Ministry said Saturday that women’s rights activist and former parliamentarian Fawzia Koofi was attacked by gunmen near the capital Kabul. Koofi is part of a 21 member team charged with representing the Afghan government in upcoming peace talks with the Taliban, following a U.S. deal with the militants struck in February. The head of the Afghan peace delegation said Koofi survived the assault and was in good health. The Taliban denied involvement.