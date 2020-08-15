Unity March planned to celebrate life of Anisa Scott

MADISON (WKOW) -- The funeral for 11-year-old Anisa Scott is set for Saturday, August 22.

Michael Johnson,President & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County, posted details to his Facebook page revealing information about Anisa Scott's funeral and a unity march that will celebrate her life.

The unity march is set to begin at 11 a.m., starting at the State Capitol, at the intersection of Pickney Street and East Washington Avenue and going to Breese Stevens Field.

A private funeral will take place at 12 p.m at Breese Stevens Field, and will be live streamed for the public.

A public viewing will immediately follow the private funeral with 50 guests allowed in at a time.