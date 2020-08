Ship leaking tons of oil off Mauritius has split apart

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Officials say the grounded Japanese ship that leaked tons of oil near protected areas off the Indian Ocean island nation of Mauritius has split apart, with remaining fuel spreading into the turquoise waters. Photos posted on social media by the official cleanup effort show the ship in two pieces, “and the tugboats are already at work.” Most if not all the remaining 3,000 tons of fuel had been pumped off the ship in the past week as environmental groups warned that the damage to coral reefs and once-pristine coastal areas could be irreversible.