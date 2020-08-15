Robert Trump, the president’s younger brother, has died

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s younger brother, Robert Trump, has died after being hospitalized in New York. He was 71.

The president visited his brother at a New York City hospital Friday after White House officials said he had become seriously ill.

The president says his brother died Saturday night.

The youngest of Trump’s siblings remained close to the president.

As recently as June, Robert Trump filed a lawsuit on behalf of the Trump family that unsuccessfully sought to stop publication of a tell-all book by the president’s niece.