Protesters say safety demands UW rescind in-person instruction plans, go virtual

Madison (WKOW) -- Several dozen UW-Madison workers, staff and union representatives protested through campus streets, calling on officials to prioritize health during a pandemic and abandon plans to conduct in-person instruction beginning Sept. 2.

"We have been organizing online, surveying workers across campus about their safety and job security concerns, and holding a large interactive town hall online,” said Peter Haney, President of Local 2412, American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME). “But the administration isn’t listening, so to protect our campus and community, we’re holding this physically distanced in-person protest.”

The Friday protest was organized by United Faculty and Academic Staff (UFAS), the Teaching Assistants Association (TAA), AFSCME Local 171, and AFSCME Local 2412.

Protesters said their demands of university officials involved both the financial security of vulnerable members of the campus community and their health:

Move all courses online until there are zero new cases in Dane County for fourteen (14) consecutive days.

Provide employment and payment continuity for all workers—hourly, part-time, and salaried—during the pandemic. Do not shift the burden of the fiscal crisis onto low-income workers and vulnerable communities.

Reinstate the $15 per hour promised wage for hourly workers and extend it to student workers.

Meet and confer with campus labor unions and lobby the state Joint Committee on Employee Relations to immediately approve the trades workers’ contract.

“While we are holding an in-person protest, we are putting more protections in place -- and communicating them more clearly -- than the UW-Madison administration is doing with their plans to bring more than 40,000 students back to campus in a few weeks,” said Marybeth McGinnis from UFAS. “The UW-Madison needs to listen to us workers and keep our community safe. We can’t pretend that bringing students from around the state and beyond to Madison and nearly filling the residence halls will be safe.”

"Some of the people who are going to be impacted the worst in all of this are those low-income workers, who do the custodial work, who do the food service work," says Ellen La Luzerne of AFSCME Local 171.

UW-Madison officials call plans for the campus re-opening a "Smart Restart," with features such as using large lecture halls for small class sessions to ensure social distancing, prohibiting guests from joining those with meal plans at dining commons, and requiring mask wearing in classrooms and other buildings on campus. The plans calls for instruction to be all virtual after Thanksgiving.



Vice Chancellor for Finances and Administration Laurent Heller issued this statement:

We appreciate the contributions of all of our employees to help us weather the pandemic. It has been a very difficult time for the university and our whole community.

We’re in the process of reopening campus with an emphasis on health and safety in order to fulfill our mission of teaching, research and outreach.

We have received and acted on employee feedback, especially through our frequent meetings and collaboration with shared governance groups.