Post Office warns states across US about mail voting

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal watchdog of the U.S. Postal Service has opened an inquiry into operational changes at the agency that have delayed mail deliveries across the country. The inquiry comes after several Democrats, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, sent a letter requesting a review. The mail service and its role in upcoming elections have sparked widespread concern. The Postal Service is warning states coast to coast that it cannot guarantee all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive in time to be counted.