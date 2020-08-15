Pompeo inks deal to support more US troops in Poland

WARSAW (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has sealed a defense cooperation deal with Polish officials that will pave the way to deploy more American troops to Poland. In Warsaw on Saturday at the end of a four-nation European tour, Pompeo and Poland’s defense minister signed an Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement that sets out the legal framework for the additional troop presence. The signing came just a day after the Trump administration suffered an embarrassing diplomatic loss at the United Nations when its proposal to indefinitely extend an arms embargo on Iran was soundly defeated. Some 4,500 U.S. troops are currently based in Poland, but about 1,000 more are to be added.