Packers sign DT Kenny Clark to four-year contract extension

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark has agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension. Clark’s agent Doug Hendrickson confirmed that the 2016 first-round draft pick from UCLA reached a deal worth $70 million with a $25 million signing bonus. ESPN first reported the deal. Clark has emerged as the Packers’ top defensive lineman. He recorded six sacks for the second straight season last year and also produced 89 tackles. He has 16½ sacks over his four-year career.