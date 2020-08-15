UK remembers Far East war on 75th anniversary of V-J Day

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. is marking the 75th anniversary of the defeat of Japan during World War II, with Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip leading tributes to those who fought during the six-year campaign. In a special message on Victory over Japan Day, the queen and Philip offered their “grateful thanks” to those involved in a campaign that has been widely overlooked in the decades since. The war cost the lives of some 50,000 British and Commonwealth troops, nearly half of whom perished in brutal prison camps. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Prince Charles and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall spoke with veterans during a commemoration at the National Memorial Arboretum in central England.