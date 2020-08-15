New “Sweepstakes” Scam Makes way to Area

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- Its called the sweepstakes scam, or the lottery scam, and it almost took a Plover man victim.

You're contacted via phone, or online and they say you've won millions of dollars or a fancy car.

Michael Scott, of Plover said it all started when he received a message from Bill Miller, the CEO of the AGA (American Gaming Association) -- or so he thought.

"I was contacted via Twitter of all things, it all looked completely legit."

The scammer posing as the CEO, even sent a letterhead of his winnings but only after Scott requested it.

"I should have gotten a letter in the mail -- or an email, or for that kind of money someone knock on my door", continued Scott.

He was told he won two million dollars and a car -- all he needed was to pay $799.99 in taxes first.

But after doing his research, he knew that wasn't.

t right, "For winnings, there has to be taxes paid on it. And you will be reimbursed for the taxes paid on it but it has to come from you -- legally."

Scott realized his gut was telling the truth, it was a scam, he then reported it to the better business bureau .Susan Bach, NE Wisconsin Director of the Better Business Bureau gave insight on this type of scheme, "We know that this is still a very active scam and definitely worth warning people about it."

Although Scott sniffed out the scam, some are not as fortunate.

"if you legitimately won a prize, you would never have to give money upfront to receive it. And if you did not enter into a lottery, you did not win a lottery", continued Bach

If it sounds too good to be true….

"Reach out to publishers clearing house or your local lotto office and ask if it is true."

The BBB encourages those who have fallen victim to scams to report it through their portal, here:

https://www.bbb.org/scamtracker/

Across the country there have been over 4,000 reports to the BBB about lottery or sweepstakes scams.

They said the best way to avoid these scams is to remember these tips:

You must play to win, keep all your receipts and files

Don’t wire money to anybody.

Check with your State Lottery Agency.

Do an internet search of the company, name or phone number of the person trying to send you money.

You can report them at bbb.org/scamtracker ; ftc.gov; or ic3.gov

For other resources:

https://www.aarp.org/money/scams-fraud/info-2019/sweepstakes.html#:~:text=According%20to%20the%20FTC%2C%20the,duties%20to%20claim%20your%20prize.