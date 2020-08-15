Migrants increasingly reaching Italy by sea from Tunisia

ROME (AP) — The number of migrants reaching Italy by sea shot up from the previous 12-month period, but in contrast to recent years, the majority of arrivals didn’t need rescue and made it to shore by themselves. According to Interior Ministry figures released Saturday for a full year up through July 31, 16,347 migrants reached Italian shores in small boats without help. It says another 5,271 were rescued at sea, most by charity boats. The total of arrivals represent a 149% increase compared to the previous 12-month period. Still, this year’s numbers are very low, compared to totals of several recent years.