Israel strikes Gaza targets after arson balloons launched

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Israeli military says aircraft have bombed several sites belonging to the militant Hamas group in the Gaza Strip for a fifth night in a row. Palestinian militants also fired two rockets into southern Israel. The airstrikes early Sunday were in response to arson balloons that Hamas-affiliated groups have sent across Gaza frontier into Israeli territory, causing fires that burned Israeli farmland. Meanwhile, dozens of Palestinians took part in protests Saturday night along the Gaza-Israel perimeter fence. Gaza’s health ministry says two demonstrators were wounded by Israeli gunfire. After months of calm reinforced by the coronavirus pandemic, the Gaza-Israel frontier has turned volatile over the past week. Hamas says Israel doesn’t honor an unofficial truce to ease Gaza blockade.