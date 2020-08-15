Floyd’s death spurs push to train cops to stop police abuse

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis has led to new interest in training officers how to stop fellow officers from using excessive force and committing other misconduct. Despite “duty to intervene” policies on the books for years in Minneapolis and elsewhere, law enforcement officials and experts say there’s been little or no effort to teach officers how they should stop, or try to stop, abuse in their own ranks. New Orleans has what many consider to be the nation’s model police peer intervention program. Police officials there say that since Floyd’s death in May, they’ve received more than 100 inquiries from police departments seeking information about their specialized training.