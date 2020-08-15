Days after deal with UAE, anti-Netanyahu protests resume

JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of Israelis are demonstrating outside the official residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, resuming their calls for the embattled leader to step down despite his historic agreement to establish diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates. Israelis have been gathering outside Netanyahu’s residence several times a week throughout the summer, protesting his handling of the coronavirus crisis and saying he should not remain in office while on trial for corruption charges. While Netanyahu has tried to play down the protests, the gatherings appear to be getting stronger. Even Netanyahu’s blockbuster announcement Thursday announcing plans to establish ties with the UAE appeared to have no effect on the protesters’ momentum.