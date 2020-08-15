Dane County more important in statewide elections, expert says

MADISON (WKOW) -- The director of the Marquette Law School poll says Dane County and Madison "punch above their weight" in statewide elections.

Charles Franklin says the area's influence is increasing because of its growing population, high voter turnout and large preference for Democratic candidates.

Dane County is one of the top ten counties with highest voter turnout in the nation, according to Franklin's Saturday update.

In lower turnout state races, Franklin said Dane County often has more net Democratic votes than Milwaukee County, despite the population difference between the areas.

Franklin also discussed the results from Marquette Law School's most recent poll, which shows Joe Biden leading President Donald Trump by five percent in the state.

Despite Biden's steady lead, Franklin said many experts still consider Wisconsin to be a battleground state because of the importance it played in Trump's 2016 election.

Franklin said the political split in the state is following geographic lines.

"We are seeing the geography of the vote becoming a bit more favorable to Democrats -- Democrats in the southeast and a bit more favorable to Republicans in the northwest," he said.

He said political polarization in the state is also related to population size, with cities and large towns favoring Democrats and more rural areas favoring Republicans.