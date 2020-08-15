Power back in California after brief rolling blackouts

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California’s utilities on Saturday night are bringing back power to thousands of customers across the state after a brief outage, according to the authority that operates the power grid. The California Independent System Operator (California ISO) said in a statement that the brief rolling blackouts throughout the state were caused by the failure of a power plant and the loss of wind power. California ISO said it ordered the end of rolling blackouts about 6:48 p.m., when wind power increased. The restoration of service by the utilities come as a heat wave baking California in triple-digit temperatures continued to strain the electrical system.