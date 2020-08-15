Bull Falls Harley Davidson hosts Cruisin’ for a Cause event

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- On Saturday, Bull Falls Harley Davidson hosted its first annual Cruisin' for a Cause event.

The highlight of the event was a scavenger hunt ride, in which participants rode around to five different stops around Wausau to compete for prizes.

This hunt was then followed by an afternoon of live music and a variety of raffles.

The cause they support is the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), which has partnered with Harley Davidson for decades. This year however, many MDA supporting events in the area have been cancelled.

"We felt like we needed to do something for MDA, and a lot of the charities this year are really losing out on these opportunities, so we just felt like we needed to do it to support them," says co-owner of Bull Falls Harley Davidson, Erik Vandervest.

Although this is the event's first year under new owners, they are happy to be keeping the tradition alive by supporting MDA and hopefully making a great donation from today's event.

