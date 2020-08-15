Asia Today: Restrictions in S. Korea, India cases hit 2.5M

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has announced stronger social distancing restrictions for its greater capital area where a surge in COVID-19 cases has threatened to erase the country’s hard-won gains. The two-week measures starting Sunday will allow authorities in Seoul and towns in neighboring Gyeonggi Province to shut down high-risk facilities such as nightclubs, karaoke rooms, movie theaters and buffet restaurants if they fail to properly enforce preventive measures, including distancing, temperatures checks, keeping customer lists and requiring masks. Fans will once again be banned from professional baseball and soccer, just a few weeks after health authorities allowed teams to let in spectators for a portion of their seats in each game. South Korea reported 166 cases, the highest in five months.