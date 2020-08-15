Another chance for rain overnight, but a clear and sunny end to the weekend

The cold front pushed through Saturday morning bringing rain into areas of central Wisconsin. Overnight conditions will be similar as a spotty shower may move through the area late. We will have a break from the rain for the next few days, but it looks likely that showers are on their way again into next week.

Sunday looks nice and clear with a few showers in the morning, but will likely clear out as people begin their day. The skies will be clear most of the day leaving comfortable mid to upper 70 degree weather to finish off the weekend.

Monday, temperatures drop into the lower 70s with the high temperature only reaching 74. However, the temperatures will rebound quickly later in the week. Monday night the temperatures are looking to drop into the low 50s.

Tuesday we might once again see some rain with partly cloudy skies and 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms into the night. Along with the storms the temperature will begin to rise moving back into the upper 70s. Storms that linger around Tuesday night may stretch into Wednesday with a 40% chance of showers in the early morning. As the day progresses it will feel comfortable with mostly cloudy skies.

Finally, the end of the week is where we have the largest potential for some rain. Thursday will start partly sunny but clouds will quickly make their way into the area. Increased moisture will bring a 30% chance of showers.

As a system rolls towards us from the west late Thursday, it seems Friday will have are largest chance for rain and even some severe weather. Friday will be cloudy with a hint of sun here and there. Temps will warm up to 78 degrees as a high which has a 50% chance of triggering afternoon thunderstorms. Along with the increased temps, dew points seem to be slowly rising as well, making Friday wet and humid.

Saturday will have a possibility of rain, but seems like it will be partly sunny with temperatures in the mid 70s.

Enjoy the end of the weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock

On this date in weather history:

1988 - Thirty five cities in twenty states in the north central and northeastern U.S. reported record high temperatures for the date, including Lamoni IA and Baltimore MD, where the mercury hit 105 degrees. Temperatures 100 degrees or above were reported in twenty-two states. Pierre SD was the hot spot in the nation with a high of 114 degrees. Bluefield WV reported eight straight days of record heat. (The National Weather Summary)