Annual military show takes place in central Wisconsin

ANIWA, Wis. (WAOW) -- The annual Central Wisconsin Military Show was held this weekend, and communities gathered to support veterans from all over.

Although smaller than in years past, this years event included military vehicles, memorabilia, historic re-enactments, and more, all in support of veteran support groups.

The show is a place for veterans and their families to connect, and for people to learn about the past.

"It's just interesting to know the history, because a lot of kids, a lot of young people, don't even know anything about what happened," says Michael L. Piller, a member of VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S.) Post 2653 in Antigo.

Even with similar events in other areas cancelling, organizers were glad to be able to host a successful show this year, and look forward to even more support from the community in coming years.